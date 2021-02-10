Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBBN stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

