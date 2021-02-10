Richard Upton Buys 50,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Richard Upton bought 28,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,440 ($26,704.99).

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard Upton bought 102,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

LON UAI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 185,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,061. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. U and I Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.19.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

