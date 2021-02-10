Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $138,701.09 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,965.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,293.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.

RMNI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 194,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital raised their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

