RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 0.4%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.01. 26,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 22,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

