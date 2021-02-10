RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $18.09. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 1,477,777 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.01.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

