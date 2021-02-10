Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 27,664,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,154,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Several analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,562.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.