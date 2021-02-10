Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $26.99. 4,196,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,397,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 337,413 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rite Aid by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.