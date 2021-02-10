Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO) shares dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 500,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 183,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.

Riverdale Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

