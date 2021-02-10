RMPL Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One RMPL token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $661,141.63 and $52,250.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 751,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,518 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.