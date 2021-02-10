Robert F. Apple Sells 33,574 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,475. The company has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.