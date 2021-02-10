Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,319 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

