Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.35

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 9855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

