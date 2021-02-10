Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.35

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 9855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
