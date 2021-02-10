Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $441.70

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $441.70 and traded as high as $550.00. Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at $542.00, with a volume of 2,470 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.70. The stock has a market cap of £413.00 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95.

In other Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

