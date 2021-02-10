Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Hits $55.89 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00012145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

