RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Shares Up 10.7%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.55. 26,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 18,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88.

About RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

