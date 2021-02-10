Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Barclays upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.