Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Roku worth $86,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,509 shares of company stock valued at $173,899,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $467.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $484.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.31 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

