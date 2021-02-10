Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 1,062 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 901 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

RR opened at GBX 91.58 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.30. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711 ($9.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

