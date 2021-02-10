ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $347,630.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00596185 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

