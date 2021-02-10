Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 170,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 69,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

About Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.