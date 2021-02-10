Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 170,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 69,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

