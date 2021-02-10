Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000.

BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

