Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $12.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Infinera stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,855. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

