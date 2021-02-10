Rosenblatt Securities Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $145.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $96,785,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,001,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.