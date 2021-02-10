Roth CH Acquisition II (NASDAQ:ROCC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 83,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 95,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

About Roth CH Acquisition II (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

