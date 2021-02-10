Royal Bank of Canada Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

