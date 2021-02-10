Royal Bank of Canada Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s current price.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 22,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

