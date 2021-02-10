Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.20 ($4.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMG. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th.

LON RMG opened at GBX 425.70 ($5.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 193.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.25. Royal Mail plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.93 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

