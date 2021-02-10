Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

