Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.20

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

