RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE RES opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

