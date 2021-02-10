RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.38

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.38 and traded as high as $88.70. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 95,921 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.