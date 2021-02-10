RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

