RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $557.14

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $557.14 and traded as high as $677.80. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) shares last traded at $677.00, with a volume of 1,726,218 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 557.14. The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05.

About RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.