Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.18 million and the highest is $49.04 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $157.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.24 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.63 million, with estimates ranging from $219.34 million to $225.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.
Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.95.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.
