Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.18 million and the highest is $49.04 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $157.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.24 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.63 million, with estimates ranging from $219.34 million to $225.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

