Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.27

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $110,047.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001270 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

