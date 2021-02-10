SafeInsure Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,694.74 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $241,694.74 and $424.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025958 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001821 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,261,623 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

