SafePal Market Capitalization Achieves $274.59 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded flat against the US dollar. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $274.59 million and approximately $488.99 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00005630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About SafePal
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
SafePal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
