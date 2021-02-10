Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Cap of $23.34 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $10,954.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.