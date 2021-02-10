Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,175. Safran has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

