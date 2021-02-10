Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.65. 4,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The stock has a market cap of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.34% of Saga Communications worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

