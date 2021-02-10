SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.93

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 9113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,019.98 and a beta of 2.01.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

