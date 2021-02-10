Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.40. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 115,074 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.01.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
