Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.46. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 7,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

