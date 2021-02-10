salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 250,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,497. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

