salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.