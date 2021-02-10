Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,710,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,273,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.17.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

