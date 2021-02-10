Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 11.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,361,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 463,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $7,378,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 61,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

