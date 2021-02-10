SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) Trading 2.2% Higher

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 88,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 84,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

