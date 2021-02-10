Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

CVE STC opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.07 million and a PE ratio of 52.53.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$59,811.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94. Also, Director David Mandelstam sold 210,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,815,355. Insiders have sold 235,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,723 in the last 90 days.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

