Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 482,222 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

